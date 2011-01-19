Jc Poppe
JC Poppe Talks "Shadowlands" and "Tea Party"
It’snot too surprising that JC Poppe followed up his 2009 debut Sleep Therapywith two simultaneously released records. TheMilwaukee rapper, who blogs about local hip-hop OnMilwaukee.com and promotesand manages local acts on the side, has never.. more
Jan 19, 2011 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
JC Poppe Premieres "Foundation of a Movement" Video
Since he released his 2009 album Sleep Therapy, Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe has established himself as the city's most prominent hip-hop blogger, charting the local scene at his blog Milwaukee UP, while promoting and managing local rap acts on the s.. more
Dec 15, 2010 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
An Extended Discussion about Milwaukee Hip-Hop with JC Poppe
Aug 27, 2010 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
JC Poppe Starts Blog, Releases New Single
Every city's hip-hop scene needs a rabble-rousing blogger from the inside, somebody to serve as both cheerleader and watchdog, calling out his or her peers for breaches of form or etiquette. It's a role that Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe has gladly vo.. more
Mar 24, 2010 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Rap Gets its First Compilation
The latest product of Milwaukee's increasingly collaborative hip-hop scene: Yo! MKE Raps, a 19-track compilation that gives a fairly comprehensive sampling of the different sounds coming out of the city. Curated by local rapper JC Poppe and the l.. more
Jan 20, 2010 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
