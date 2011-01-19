RSS

Jc Poppe

It’snot too surprising that JC Poppe followed up his 2009 debut Sleep Therapywith two simultaneously released records. TheMilwaukee rapper, who blogs about local hip-hop OnMilwaukee.com and promotesand manages local acts on the side, has never.. more

Jan 19, 2011 7:33 PM On Music

Since he released his 2009 album Sleep Therapy, Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe has established himself as the city's most prominent hip-hop blogger, charting the local scene at his blog Milwaukee UP, while promoting and managing local rap acts on the s.. more

Dec 15, 2010 3:09 PM On Music

Aug 27, 2010 6:03 PM On Music

Every city's hip-hop scene needs a rabble-rousing blogger from the inside, somebody to serve as both cheerleader and watchdog, calling out his or her peers for breaches of form or etiquette. It's a role that Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe has gladly vo.. more

Mar 24, 2010 5:59 PM On Music

The latest product of Milwaukee's increasingly collaborative hip-hop scene: Yo! MKE Raps, a 19-track compilation that gives a fairly comprehensive sampling of the different sounds coming out of the city. Curated by local rapper JC Poppe and the l.. more

Jan 20, 2010 2:43 PM On Music

,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Despite the prevailing notion that Alzheimer's only affects those of an advanced age, hund The Story of Forgetting ,Books more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Books

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Golden State Warriors tonight at 7:30 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Friday, Jan. 2 ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Just a month after Milwaukee Countyvoters approved an advisory referendum to allow a 1-cent sales taxincrease for transit, the parks and property tax relief, a regionaltransit planning committee also ,News Features more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

