Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more

Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Around MKE

China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is a half-century old grassroots, volunteer-led non-profit organization dedicated to supporting autistic people and educating the public about autism. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso

Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

Best known as a homeless shelter, Hope House of Milwaukee offers a wide variety of services to support people in need of help. more

Aug 25, 2017 3:17 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM News Features 5 Comments

With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more

Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM News Features 2 Comments

The Near West Side neighborhood will soon be filled with thelaughter of children and teens gathering at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukeefor its annual Community Unity Day. On Friday August 18, from 3-6 p.m., thefamily-oriented community c.. more

Aug 9, 2017 5:02 PM Around MKE

Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more

Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Expresso

The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more

Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more

Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Around MKE

In nearly 90 years of existence, the ACLU of Wisconsin has obtained several resounding victories, such as the 2014 victory over Wisconsin’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. more

Jul 31, 2017 3:36 PM Expresso 1 Comments

A breeze of nostalgia will blow on Milwaukee as inhabitantsget the chance to eat Big Boy hamburgers, 22 years after Wisconsin’s last BigBoy restaurant closed its doors. Ovation Sarah Chudnow, a retirement communityin Mequon, will host a .. more

Jul 28, 2017 6:58 PM Around MKE

Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Around MKE

Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more

Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hailing from Wisconsin’s capital, Mighty Short Bus plays roots-rock in its purest form, replete with barrelhouse piano riffs, rowdy guitar solos, ample drum fills and gruff vocals. With lyrics detailing the rigors of blue-collar life and en... more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Released in 1978 near the height of 1950s nostalgia and anchored by an iconic performance from John Travolta, Grease became the most commercially successful musical film of its time and the third-highest-grossing film of the more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

