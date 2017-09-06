Jean-Gabriel Fernandez
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday
Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more
Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
China Lights Lantern Festival Illuminates Milwaukee Once Again
China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Volunteers
The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is a half-century old grassroots, volunteer-led non-profit organization dedicated to supporting autistic people and educating the public about autism. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:16 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
UWM Introduces New Emergency Grant for Students in Need
Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Hope House of Milwaukee Staff
Best known as a homeless shelter, Hope House of Milwaukee offers a wide variety of services to support people in need of help. more
Aug 25, 2017 3:17 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump Members
Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 5 Comments
What Students Need to Know to Vote in Wisconsin
With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more
Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 2 Comments
Community Unity Day, Neighborhood House's Plan to Unite Near West Side
The Near West Side neighborhood will soon be filled with thelaughter of children and teens gathering at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukeefor its annual Community Unity Day. On Friday August 18, from 3-6 p.m., thefamily-oriented community c.. more
Aug 9, 2017 5:02 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Citizen Action of Wisconsin Members
Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more
Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
Starving Artists’ Show: A Gathering to Support Both Education and Artists
The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Looking for Local Artists to Showcase in New Arena
Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: ACLU of Wisconsin Members and Staff
In nearly 90 years of existence, the ACLU of Wisconsin has obtained several resounding victories, such as the 2014 victory over Wisconsin’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. more
Jul 31, 2017 3:36 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Big Boy Restaurant to Come Back for One Night
A breeze of nostalgia will blow on Milwaukee as inhabitantsget the chance to eat Big Boy hamburgers, 22 years after Wisconsin’s last BigBoy restaurant closed its doors. Ovation Sarah Chudnow, a retirement communityin Mequon, will host a .. more
Jul 28, 2017 6:58 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Cooperative Performance is Looking to Tell Immigrants’ Stories
Immigrants of Milwaukee, yourstories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact CooperativePerformance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions. Whether it is through text,audio, poetry, dance, music, v.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Voces de la Frontera Members
Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more
Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mighty Short Bus
Hailing from Wisconsin’s capital, Mighty Short Bus plays roots-rock in its purest form, replete with barrelhouse piano riffs, rowdy guitar solos, ample drum fills and gruff vocals. With lyrics detailing the rigors of blue-collar life and en... more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Grease Sing-Along
Released in 1978 near the height of 1950s nostalgia and anchored by an iconic performance from John Travolta, Grease became the most commercially successful musical film of its time and the third-highest-grossing film of the more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bavarian Bierhaus Oktoberfest Begins on Friday
Prepare thedirndls and lederhosen; Oktoberfest is ahead of schedule in Milwaukee, thisyear. Organized by BavarianBierhaus, the event will kick off a month of festivities on Friday,September 8, in Heidelberg Park in Glendale. Beer will f.. more
Sep 6, 2017 3:55 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
China Lights Lantern Festival Illuminates Milwaukee Once Again
China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Volunteers
The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is a half-century old grassroots, volunteer-led non-profit organization dedicated to supporting autistic people and educating the public about autism. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:16 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
UWM Introduces New Emergency Grant for Students in Need
Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan
"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Second Annual Fringe Festival Would Have Made Even Paris Proud
A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Heroes of the Week: Hope House of Milwaukee Staff
Best known as a homeless shelter, Hope House of Milwaukee offers a wide variety of services to support people in need of help. more
Aug 25, 2017 3:17 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Strange Fruit Music Festival is Back for a Second Year
Paying tribute to Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Milwaukee's Strange Fruit Music Festival is back for its second iteration. The independent festival aims tospark discussion and awareness on racial relations in Milwaukee and the rest .. more
Aug 23, 2017 4:50 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Radio Milwaukee Brings Art to Penfield Children's Center
Milwaukee artist Stacey Williams-Ng is among the artists commissioned by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to produce outdoor murals in the Near West Side and Walker’s Point neighborhoods. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:10 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Returns for a Genre-Bending Arts Event
Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump Members
Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 5 Comments
Storytelling at the Pfister Hotel
Off the Cuff interviews Nicole Mattke, the current Narrator-in-Residence at the Pfister Hotel. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Off the Cuff
Everyone Has Something to Say in Sabley Sabin's 'everyone's stories are true'
The small stage at Inspiration Studios lends an intimate atmosphere to Sabley Sabin’s first original play, everyone’s stories are true, a three-act play exploring the depth of human connections, isolation, truth and love. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:44 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
What Students Need to Know to Vote in Wisconsin
With just a few weeks before college students return to school, this is a good time for them to make sure you have the proper identification to vote in the fast approaching elections. more
Aug 14, 2017 1:05 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 2 Comments
Community Unity Day, Neighborhood House's Plan to Unite Near West Side
The Near West Side neighborhood will soon be filled with thelaughter of children and teens gathering at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukeefor its annual Community Unity Day. On Friday August 18, from 3-6 p.m., thefamily-oriented community c.. more
Aug 9, 2017 5:02 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Heroes of the Week: Citizen Action of Wisconsin Members
Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more
Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
Starving Artists’ Show: A Gathering to Support Both Education and Artists
The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
The Milwaukee Bucks Are Looking for Local Artists to Showcase in New Arena
Sports and art will both beon display in the new arena scheduled to open in Downtown Milwaukee in the fallof 2018. The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with ties toWisconsin to create a “one-of-a-kind, museum-quality .. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:23 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: ACLU of Wisconsin Members and Staff
In nearly 90 years of existence, the ACLU of Wisconsin has obtained several resounding victories, such as the 2014 victory over Wisconsin’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. more
Jul 31, 2017 3:36 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments