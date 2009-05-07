RSS

Jean Kelley

Irony alert: The JS editorializes that the MPS board wasted time and resources on the Charlene Hardin affair. Ummmm isnt the JS the one that continually pushed the Hardin story, including a recent front-page, above-the-fold article? .. more

Just a quick reminder: WMSE's spring pledge drive ends tomorrow, so if you haven't already, throw a couple quarters in their cup. If you toss 1600 quarters—1200 of which are tax deductible—you can get yourself a T-shirt with a mean-looking tiger o

For so many of us the aroma of a pine-scented cleanser is the way a fresh, clean and healthy home should smell. I hate to burst your cleaning bubbles, but as it turns out the smells wafting through the air from most conventional cleaning products

Alain Jourgensen's career as Mr. Ministry began oddly in early '80s techno-pop. When he roared back a few years later with an entirely different sound, deploying sequencers and digital programming alongside serrated electric guitars, rock critics

An Irishman and Englishman and an American walk onto a set . . . And Pink Banana Theatre will put them there. They're just looking or the right people to play them as they present Frank McGuinness' political drama Someone Who'll Watch Over Me. The

If Mayor Tom Barrett had been at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, he would have gotten an earful. A crowd organized by the working womens organization 9to5 gathered to call out the mayor for his opposition to the paid sick da

Forgive me for another Danny Gokey post, but the guy is going to be inescapable for the next two days. Now that the divisive "American Idol" contestant has secured his place in the top 3, Milwaukee is dedicating an entire day to him. He'll visit

This is on Adam McCalvy's MLB blog. The Brewers have been on fire of late, but one of their coaches took things a bit too far on Monday night.pants.jpgEd Sedar, Milwaukee's fun-loving first base coach, stood too close to the portable heater statio

Manny Parra went back to the high socks and (as I knew they would) they brought the mojo to the whole team.Parra's gotten little to no run support this year. In fact, his run support has dropped 3.07 runs-per-game from last year to this season.T.. more

   Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and First Stage Children Peter and the Wolf

The mastermind and his confederates cased the World Trade Center for entrances and funambule

Coinciding with alternative-rock's increased interest in grand, studio-crafted album Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space

Popular local actor, comedian and, increasingly, city spokesman John McGivern reminisces a The Wonder Bread Years

A handful of recent documentaries have explored the intersection between faith and homosex A Jihad for Love

Though Shakespeare often suffers at the hands of modernized productions, Love Love's Labour's Lost

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.

Imagine the shock: Mary is having her nails done at Saks when her babbling ma Times

   The first eight or nine pages of Pat Cook's script are written as casual conv Those Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner.

