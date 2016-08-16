Jean Paul Sartre
‘Hell is Other People’
Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
No Exit for Off The Wall
Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more
Jul 25, 2016 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee