RSS

Jean Paul Sartre

theatrereview_offthewall_a.jpg.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

no exit.jpg.jpe

Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more

Jul 25, 2016 1:58 PM Theater

blogimage12961.jpe

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES