Jean-Pierre Filiu

In Part One of their non-fiction graphic series, Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B. began with little-known U.S. naval wars and military landings in North Africa from the early 1800s. With Part Two, history heats up. In B.’s crowded, sometimes... more

Nov 4, 2014 5:07 PM Books

Ted Rall is an author, graphic novelist and rarity among the recent generation of foreign correspondents—an unembedded reporter covering American mishaps without permission from the U.S. military. It’s dangerous work, he reports in this cau... more

Oct 8, 2014 2:40 PM Books

History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

