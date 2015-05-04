RSS

Jean Renoir

ihatehollywood_watchingthembe.jpg.jpe

James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more

May 4, 2015 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

film.jpg.jpe

French films? Mention them and certain impressions come to mind, whether the breezy insouciance of Breathless or romance on the banks of the Seine—preferably the Left Bank. If nothing else, Polisse explodes some of those preconceptions. The... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:41 PM Film Reviews

French director Gilles Bourdos fills Renoir with the honeyed sunlight and sensuous curves of a Pierre-Auguste Renoir canvas, yet the film is only half about the great Impressionist. The painter’s son, future film director Jean Renoir (Grand... more

Dec 15, 2013 7:35 PM Home Movies

 WaltDisney’s 1940 marriage of symphony and animation, Fantasia , is probably the mostfamiliar artifact of a half-forgotten time when classical music occupied a moresubstantial place in popular culture than nowadays. The importa.. more

Aug 13, 2013 3:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11579.jpe

They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9492.jpe

Whenthe Bradley Centeropened in October 1988, it was a gift-wrapped jewel for Milwaukee ,Cover Story more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES