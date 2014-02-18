Jean Rochefort
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Feb. 18
Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Stranger on a Train
One of my favorites from the last decade, the French film <em>The Man on the Train</em>, was recently remade in an English-language version. The new screenplay hews closely to the original story of a laconic criminal, casing a bank in a small town.. more
Jun 17, 2012 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee