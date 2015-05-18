Jean Segura
Miller Park Invaded by Chicago Baseball Fans
The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
Searching For West Bend Silver Linings During the Brewers’ Darkest Hour
Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Brewers On Deck Circle
First Weekend Series of 2015 at Miller Park
The crowds were large for the weekend series between theBrewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parking lots were packed full of tailgaters and fans seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the energy that is Miller Park. If you have been to any.. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Playing The Field: Sophia Minnaert
Sophia Minnaert is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ Brewers and Bucks coverage, a position that comes with a lot of exposure and very little appreciation. more
Dec 23, 2014 4:45 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Behold, The Most Unfortunate Brewers T-Shirt Ever
The Brewers revealed a series of personality-themed T-shirts on Friday, and they're mostly innocuous representations of each player: Jean Segura's has a chef's hat on it, because Jean Segura apparently likes to cook; Scooter Gennett's has a bunch .. more
Mar 24, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Mad-Dog Sports Fans
No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more
Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Not Much to Make Noise About
It looked like a great series when the Brewers' schedule came out last fall: the star-packed Phillies in four games at Miller Park, echoing the 2008 playoffs and perhaps previewing a rematch in October... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thai-namite: A Great Fit for Brady Street
The fusion trend for Asian cuisine is going strong in Milwaukee. Fortune Chinese Restaurant and Lucky Liu’s both have a sushi bar while Kyoto, a Japanese restaurant, serves some Chinese dishes. Continuing this trend is the new Thai-namite, ... more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sláinte!
Our nostalgic claim to Irishness finds us huddled against the brisk mid-March chill on a pre-dawn sidewalk waiting for the doors of the local Irish pub-of-choice to open for St. Patrick’s Day. While it is with a celebratory spirit that we i... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE