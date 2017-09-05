RSS

Jean Sibelius

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM A&E

With James Feddeck as guest conductor for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, last Friday’s performance highlighted the glamour of Tchaikovsky and the subtleties of Sibelius. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:07 PM Classical Music

When Jean Sibelius was in his mid-teens, he was studying hard to become a famous concert violinist. Indeed, he did become a fine musician, but fate had other plans and Sibelius soon found himself drawn toward composition instead of performa... more

Mar 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

