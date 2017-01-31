Jeannie Yu
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly 12.8
Milwaukee Musaik offers lovely chamber music to warm the cold, featuring well-known works by Hummel, Schubert and Wagner. In local theaters, the holiday season arrives with a bang as Chicago’s Second City gives us a Dysfunctional Holiday Re... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
MSO Replicates ‘The Godfather’ (But Why?)
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more
May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
'Magnificient Moods' and Romantic Music
For its final Symphony Sundays concert of the season, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer and musician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto ... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Words Inspiring Music
The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more
Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music Presents Musicians of the MSO
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music