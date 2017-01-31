Jeannie Yu

RSS

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Musaik offers lovely chamber music to warm the cold, featuring well-known works by Hummel, Schubert and Wagner. In local theaters, the holiday season arrives with a bang as Chicago’s Second City gives us a Dysfunctional Holiday Re... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more

May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Classical Music

For its final Symphony Sundays concert of the season, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer and musician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto ... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:46 PM Classical Music

The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more

Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Classical Music

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Classical Music

