Decent people in a democracy should never entrust the safety of those they care about to a political party whose candidates cruelly dismiss concerns about the mass shooting of hundreds of Americans every year with a flippant “Stuff happens.... more

Oct 6, 2015 9:24 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more

Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Hear Me Out

Found Footage Festival creators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are masters in proving that it really, really doesn't take very much to be featured on morning news. Along with actor Mark Proksch, Pickett and Prueher helped arrange fake yo-yo master K.. more

Mar 3, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more

Aug 16, 2013 2:02 PM News

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

Rumors and whispers of a late presidential bid by Jeb Bush are difficult to consider seriously... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Mequon campus of MATC is hosting four of the state’s most accomplished women to celebrate International Women’s Day. The notable women are household names in Wisconsin, but it’s worthwhile to mention their achievements one more time. more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

