Jeb Bush
That Mass Murder Stuff That Happens
Decent people in a democracy should never entrust the safety of those they care about to a political party whose candidates cruelly dismiss concerns about the mass shooting of hundreds of Americans every year with a flippant “Stuff happens.... more
Oct 6, 2015 9:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Gays for Trump…
Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more
Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Watch a Fake Chef Trick Local News Anchors Into Eating Disgusting Things
Found Footage Festival creators Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are masters in proving that it really, really doesn't take very much to be featured on morning news. Along with actor Mark Proksch, Pickett and Prueher helped arrange fake yo-yo master K.. more
Mar 3, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
A Civics Lesson From America's Education Debate
Paradoxes come in all different forms, but here's one that perfectly fits this Gilded Age: The most significant lesson from the ongoing debate about American education has little to do with schools,News more
Aug 16, 2013 2:02 PM David Sirota News
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Bush Ignored Repeated Warnings of Terrorist Attack
During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more
Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
Desperate Fantasy: Can Jeb Bush Save the GOP?
Rumors and whispers of a late presidential bid by Jeb Bush are difficult to consider seriously... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Event of the Week: Celebrate International Women’s Day
The Mequon campus of MATC is hosting four of the state’s most accomplished women to celebrate International Women’s Day. The notable women are household names in Wisconsin, but it’s worthwhile to mention their achievements one more time. more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso