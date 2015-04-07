Jeeves In Bloom
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Comedy of Manners
With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more
Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Spring: Guests received a rare glimpse of spring at Samara Garden and Home’s indoor garden party. Visitors mingled under arbors and trellises, eying and buying exquisite, handmade garden art and antique more
Apr 18, 2013 3:57 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Jeeves Returns
There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more
Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater