RSS

Jeeves In Bloom

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Theater

With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more

Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Theater

Think Spring: Guests received a rare glimpse of spring at Samara Garden and Home’s indoor garden party. Visitors mingled under arbors and trellises, eying and buying exquisite, handmade garden art and antique more

Apr 18, 2013 3:57 PM Around MKE

There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more

Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES