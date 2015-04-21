Jeeves Takes A Bow
The Comfortably Classy Jeeves at Chamber
Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more
Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Margaret Raether's Jeeves Takes a Bow is at the Broadway Theatre Center through May 3. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:10 AM David Luhrssen Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Prior to a few years ago, I know I had a very specific image in my head as to what PG. Wodehouse’s fiercely popular fictional butler Jeeves looked like. Given my pop cultural upbringing, he might’ve looked like a cross between Edwin Jarvis, Alfred.. more
Apr 4, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
