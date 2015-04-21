RSS

Jeeves Takes A Bow

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Matt Daniels returns as Jeeves once more this spring as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre closes-out its season with Jeeves Takes a Bow. Margaret Reather’s tribute to P.G. Wodehouse’s Jeeves and Wooster stories graces the main stage of the Broadway Theate.. more

Apr 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Margaret Raether's Jeeves Takes a Bow is at the Broadway Theatre Center through May 3. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:10 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more

Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Theater

Prior to a few years ago, I know I had a very specific image in my head as to what PG. Wodehouse’s fiercely popular fictional butler Jeeves looked like. Given my pop cultural upbringing, he might’ve looked like a cross between Edwin Jarvis, Alfred.. more

Apr 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

