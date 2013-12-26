Jeeves And Wooster
Laurie Live on the Queen Mary
HughLaurie’s career falls into distinct phases. From 1990-1993 he was the foolishyet oddly sympathetic Bertie Wooster, the pop-eyed upper class twit in astylish British TV adaptation of P.G. Wodehouse, “Jeeves and Wooster .. more
Dec 26, 2013 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Seafarer
The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hugh Laurie's Other Show
Hugh Laurie plays the physician Paul Slippery in the British TV series “Fortysomething,” out now on DVD. The resemblance to his role in the popular American series “House” ends with careers in medicine. Gregory House is rude and razor sharp, pun.. more
May 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Panthers vs. Loyola
The UWM Panthers take on Loyola tonight at a 7 p.m. U.S. Cellular Arena game. The Other Side ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee