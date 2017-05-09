RSS

Jeeves

Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more

May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Theater

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more

May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Performing Arts Weekly

There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more

Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Theater

