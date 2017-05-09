Jeeves
Windfall Theatre’s ‘By Jeeves’ a Corker of a Funny Play
Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more
May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Enjoyable Work of 'Art' at Brumder Mansion
Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more
May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: May 4-10, 2017
Windfall Theatre presents the Milwaukee premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves! Also, theatrical, dance and music shows by the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Youth Theatre, Irish Arts, Milwaukee Entertainment Group, Marquette University an... more
May 2, 2017 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Jeeves Returns
There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more
Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater