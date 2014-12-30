RSS

Jeff Beutner

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Many old-school restaurants and supper clubs, bastions of red meat, potatoes and a classic fish fry, have closed in recent years. But the old ways live on at Joe’s K Ranch, which features decent, no-nonsense fare and affordable prices. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:58 PM Dining Out

Walker’s Point continues to be an incubator for restaurant innovation. The past few years have seen fine restaurants like Braise and c. 1880 set high standards while more

Oct 15, 2014 1:50 PM Dining Preview

It’s been a long wait for HÅm Wood Fired Grill to finally open. Housed in the former Coa, at the Bayshore Town Center, HÅm is owned by the SURG Restaurant Group more

Sep 23, 2014 12:08 AM Dining Preview

Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho are noodle soup meals that are showing up in the most surprising places. The ultra-trendy Ardent has a late-night weekend special more

Sep 2, 2014 9:17 PM Dining Preview

The first thing lunchtime visitors will notice at Peking House is a buffet. Those that request a menu will find that, at first, it looks just like every other Chinese menu in town with moo goo gai pan and more

Aug 18, 2014 1:38 AM Dining Out

Brian Zarletti continues to expand his empire. After successes like the aptly named Zarletti along with Rustico and Stubby’s, he has set his eyes on Mequon. The location of his newest place more

Jul 23, 2014 1:40 AM Dining Preview

Ardent opened quietly on Milwaukee’s East Side in the latter part of 2013. It is a discreet setting, a bit isolated in an area better known for carryout pizza and Thai fare. You enter by walking down a more

Jun 10, 2014 9:49 PM Dining Preview

The last two or three years saw a flurry of new Vietnamese restaurants, but the past year has not been kind to them. Pho 43, Pho 27 and Pho Hai Tuyet (Bayside location) more

Apr 30, 2014 12:31 AM Dining Preview

The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more

Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Dining Preview

There are two strips of bars that are conveniently close to Miller Park—for before or after Milwaukee Brewers games. One is along Bluemound Avenue and the other on more

Mar 25, 2014 10:35 PM Dining Preview

Many were disappointed when the Anaba Tea Room quietly closed its doors a few months ago. True, the menu was a bit quirky with lunches offering little more than pots of tea and tiny more

Mar 19, 2014 12:58 AM Dining Preview

Korean food is not new to this area but for some odd reason it has never really taken off. Korean restaurants such as Blue Tower and Ko-Am came and went; Seoul has more

Feb 5, 2014 11:30 PM Dining Preview

The Smoke Shack (332 N. Milwaukee St.) is barbeque in its most casual form. The clever interior seems taken straight from rural Appalachia, but this time of year the more

Jul 24, 2013 12:49 AM Dining Preview

Carson’s has been a Chicago institution since 1977 with two locations, the original in River North and the second in Deerfield. Now a third has opened in Downtown more

Jul 24, 2013 12:46 AM Dining Preview

There is a bit of a rising trend in places that are open only for breakfast and lunch. Places that come to mind are Blue’s Egg and the newer Simple Café. Now there is the Mad Rooster Café (4401 W. Greenfield Ave.), located more

Jul 17, 2013 12:15 AM Dining Preview

Nearly three years ago, restaurant veterans Scott Johnson and Leslie Montemurro—along with new partner Kristyn St. Denis—opened BelAir Cantina at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and Water Street. Johnson and Montemurro also own Balzac, Hi Hat... more

Jul 17, 2013 12:11 AM Dining Preview

Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more

Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Dining Preview

Chef/owner Peter Sandroni opened La Merenda in February 2007. Customers were instantly wowed with his selection of international tapas including such items as lumpia Shanghai, lobster more

Jul 10, 2013 11:07 PM Dining Preview

Walk by at 5 p.m. on a weekday and you will notice something about Bosley on Brady. The place is filled with customers, at least the front bar room and the more

Jul 2, 2013 10:27 PM Dining Preview

While the Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) has an extensive menu year round, their seasonal “special” menus—not available on all days—add even more depth more

Jun 25, 2013 11:54 PM Dining Preview

