Jeff Bridges
Come ‘Hell or High Water’
Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water works as a buddy picture and as a classic story of brothers opposite in temperament but tied by fraternal devotion. Most of all, it’s a mechanized present-day western with faster steeds and de... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
You’re a Lebowski, I’m a Lebowski
Lebowski Fest returns to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:35 PM Tea Krulos Film Reviews
Seventh Son
Adapted from The Last Apprentice, the first book in a series by Joseph Delaney, the film The Seventh Son stars Jeff Bridges as Master Gregory, a knight who is all that stands between normal medieval life and a malevolent force intent upon b... more
Feb 4, 2015 4:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Giver
As The Giver opens, the viewer is immersed in what seems to be a Utopian paradise. Instead of a bleak futuristic look, the setting is comforting and sun-dappled. Retro architecture, clothing styles and other period tidbits more
Aug 24, 2014 10:22 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Jeff Bridges on His Lifelong Passion for Music
Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more
Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Andy Griffith’s Capstone
Safeto say: no one ever watched “Matlock” primarily for the plots. The main appealwas the star of the show, Andy Griffith, in what turned out to be his finalmemorable role. As Ben Matlock, he revived an archetype of Americ.. more
Oct 6, 2013 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Spamalot Done Small
I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more
Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lebowski Comes to Milwaukee
The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Big Lebowski Set
The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more
Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Crazy Heart
The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more
Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Crazy Heart
The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart
The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
