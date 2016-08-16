RSS

Jeff Bridges

Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water works as a buddy picture and as a classic story of brothers opposite in temperament but tied by fraternal devotion. Most of all, it’s a mechanized present-day western with faster steeds and de... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:39 PM Film Reviews

Lebowski Fest returns to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:35 PM Film Reviews

Adapted from The Last Apprentice, the first book in a series by Joseph Delaney, the film The Seventh Son stars Jeff Bridges as Master Gregory, a knight who is all that stands between normal medieval life and a malevolent force intent upon b... more

Feb 4, 2015 4:40 PM Film Clips

As The Giver opens, the viewer is immersed in what seems to be a Utopian paradise. Instead of a bleak futuristic look, the setting is comforting and sun-dappled. Retro architecture, clothing styles and other period tidbits more

Aug 24, 2014 10:22 PM Film Reviews

Jeff Bridges will always be best known as an actor, iconic for his roles in films including The Fischer King, Tron, True Grit and the Coen Brothers’1998 cult comedy The Big Lebowski, where he played the White Russian-sipping more

Aug 19, 2014 9:54 PM Music Feature

 Safeto say: no one ever watched “Matlock” primarily for the plots. The main appealwas the star of the show, Andy Griffith, in what turned out to be his finalmemorable role. As Ben Matlock, he revived an archetype of Americ.. more

Oct 6, 2013 12:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

 I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more

Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Theater

Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM Film Reviews

The Big Lebowski came and went without ringing much change at box offices during its theatrical release... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more

Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

The romance of being a bad-to-the-bone rambling man had long since faded into a drab routine for the ’70s-era outlaw country singer called Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges). When we first meet him in CrazyHeart, Blake is 57 and broke; he drinks whiskey l.. more

Apr 21, 2010 1:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and Crazy Heart ,Film more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Last year’s Pabst Blue Ribbon block-party celebration outside of Burnhearts in Bay View was a small but pleasant affair, a day of music and cheap PBR capped by a performance from the Detroit Cobras. This year’s follow-up event promises to b... more

Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

