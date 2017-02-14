RSS

Jeff Frank

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM A&E Feature

First Stage presents Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, Oct. 14-Nov. 13. more

Oct 11, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more

Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

First Stage presents 'Luchadora!' at Todd Wehr Theater. more

Apr 8, 2015 9:40 AM Theater

For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Off the Cuff

No doubt about it, Nancy Drew was a gal ahead of her time. The famed teen detective of the 1930s sparked the imaginations of millions of young girls who longed to experience Nancy’s more

May 9, 2014 3:45 AM Theater

Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Theater

Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more

Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM A&E Feature

Oct 14, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more

Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Theater

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more

Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM A&E Feature

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Theater

