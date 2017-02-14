Jeff Frank
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Gets an Update
First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM Jack Fennimore A&E Feature
Performing Arts Week 10.13
First Stage presents Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, Oct. 14-Nov. 13. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Girl Power and Mexican Wrestling
First Stage continues to break new ground with its world premiere of 'Luchadora!' focusing on lucha libre, the Mexican tradition of wrestling. more
Apr 13, 2015 2:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Alvaro Saar Rios’ Inspiration Behind ‘Luchadora!’
First Stage presents 'Luchadora!' at Todd Wehr Theater. more
Apr 8, 2015 9:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
First Stage’s Latino Youth Program
For the second consecutive summer, First Stage is producing Latino youth-focused programming on Milwaukee’s South Side. Artistic Director Jeff Frank is a Janesville native (UW-Whitewater, University of Utah MFA) who leads the endeavor. He s... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:03 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Nancy Drew to the Rescue
No doubt about it, Nancy Drew was a gal ahead of her time. The famed teen detective of the 1930s sparked the imaginations of millions of young girls who longed to experience Nancy’s more
May 9, 2014 3:45 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Nancy Drew’s Biggest Case Yet
Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
'A Midnight Cry' Returns To First Stage
Driving past Johnson Park on Fond du Lac Avenue between 17th and 20th Streets, you wouldn’t guess it was the site in 1842 of Deacon Samuel Brown’s farm more
Jan 5, 2014 9:49 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Shrek Sings!
Oct 14, 2013 5:19 PM Anne Siegel Theater
First Stage Presents ‘Shrek The Musical’
Author-cartoonist William Steig had a prolific career prior to publishing a story about a big green ogre going out to see the world. The book that was to launch a franchise came roughly half a century after Steig’s earliest work as an illus... more
Oct 3, 2013 1:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Meet Jackie Robinson
The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more
Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Steve Spice Theater
First Stage’s ‘To The Promised Land’
Ruth, an African-American student at Milwaukee’s Fourth Street School, grieving her brother’s murder by police during the city’s battles for open housing, has gone truant. Forced back to school, she is assigned to give more
Jan 16, 2013 2:22 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Renaissance’s ‘Enfrascada’ Conjures Comedic Rapport
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater