Jeff Goldblum
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Jurassic World
It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more
Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 17
Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more
Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 4
Where Sam Raimi counted on wit, terror and a bit of gore to elevate his 1981 cult classic, the jokes are banished from this blood-splattered version as CGI effects climb aboard. As in the original, five young friends head more
Apr 4, 2013 4:41 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Criminal Intent
“Law & Order” is one of the most remarkable franchises to emerge from television.That trademark clung-clung, as definitive a reverberation of authority as theold “Dragnet” fanfare in its day, was heard on the permutations of the c.. more
Oct 15, 2012 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alright Class
Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Local Activist
Runners-up: Will Allen, Kim Fischer-Isaacs,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Best of Milwaukee 2009