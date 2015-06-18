RSS

Jeff Goldblum

Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more

Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Around MKE

Jurassic World Still

It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more

Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Film Clips

Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more

Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM Film Clips

Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM Film Reviews

Where Sam Raimi counted on wit, terror and a bit of gore to elevate his 1981 cult classic, the jokes are banished from this blood-splattered version as CGI effects climb aboard. As in the original, five young friends head more

Apr 4, 2013 4:41 PM Film Clips

 “Law & Order” is one of the most remarkable franchises to emerge from television.That trademark clung-clung, as definitive a reverberation of authority as theold “Dragnet” fanfare in its day, was heard on the permutations of the c.. more

Oct 15, 2012 2:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Runners-up: Will Allen, Kim Fischer-Isaacs,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

