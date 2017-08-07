Jeff Hamann

RSS

Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more

Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more

Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee’s premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:31 PM Off the Cuff

Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-... more

Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM Album Reviews

Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more

Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Off the Cuff

