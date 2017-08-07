Jeff Hamann
Jazz Visions on the Lake Offered Three Distinct Takes on the Genre
Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more
Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Tyler Friedman Concert Reviews
We Six @ The Jazz Estate
Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more
Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Teaching (and Performing) Jazz Piano
Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee’s premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:31 PM Kevin Lynch Off the Cuff
Juli Wood Quartet: Synkka Metsa (Dark Forest) (OA2 Records)
Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-... more
Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Off the Cuff with Manty Ellis
Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more
Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Brandon Miller Off the Cuff