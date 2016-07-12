Jeff Hamilton
Fun Fizz for Grown-Ups
This summer Sprecher Brewing Co. has released three new hard soda flavors to join its popular Hard Root Beer, Hard Apple Pie and Hard Ginger Beer: Hard Orange Cream, Hard Cola and Hard Cherry Cola. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:36 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
The Beers of Summer
From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more
May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Emily Patti Eat/Drink
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
1,000 Umbrellas: re:thingk (Mental Health Records)
1,000 Umbrellas is an accomplished Milwaukee duo whose members played together in the ’90s band Tolstoi’s Tricycle. Regrouping for a long-in-the-making debut album, vocalist-guitarist Allan Williams and percussionist Brian Wendtlandt weave ... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
The Return of The Violent Femmes
No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more
Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer Proves a Hot Seller
For years Sprecher Brewery has heard requests from customers asking for an adult version of its signature root beer. This month the company finally obliged with the release of Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer, but it wasn’t easy. more
Jan 23, 2013 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview