Jeff Schaetzke

inreview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Theater

theatre_bignatefirststage_paulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s Big Nate: The Musical! is a charming adventure in the life of “sixth-grade Renaissance man” Nate Wright. more

Mar 2, 2015 3:45 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more

Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Theater

