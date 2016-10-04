RSS
Jeff Schaetzke
Skylight’s ‘Violet’ a Triumph of Staging and Psychological Truth
Skylight Music Theatre’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Violet is a potent psychological and societal exploration. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
An Exuberant Middle-School Odyssey
First Stage’s Big Nate: The Musical! is a charming adventure in the life of “sixth-grade Renaissance man” Nate Wright. more
Mar 2, 2015 3:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Funny Side of Country Western
“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!