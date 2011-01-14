RSS

Jeff Stetson

 When civil rights legends Martin Luther King and Malcom X met on March 26th, 1964, it was a brief photo op. The minute or so that passed between the two men as kind of an interesting bit of fine print under a footnote to history. The two men di.. more

Jan 14, 2011 5:37 PM Theater

 At the center of their beliefs, two legendary activists from the ‘60’s held very similar beliefs. For Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the philosophies on how to attain racial equality culd not have been that much different. Both men we.. more

Mar 4, 2010 11:18 AM Theater

blogimage6249.jpe

Herodotus may be the father of history, but many contemporary historians have no use for h Financial Times ,Books more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4992.jpe

As goofy as it sounds, with the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown, which returns for its second year tonight at the Stonefly Brewery at 10 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES