Jeff Stetson
Martin Luther King, Malcom X and Hansberry-Sands
When civil rights legends Martin Luther King and Malcom X met on March 26th, 1964, it was a brief photo op. The minute or so that passed between the two men as kind of an interesting bit of fine print under a footnote to history. The two men di.. more
Jan 14, 2011 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Malcom X Meets Martin Luther King Tonight
At the center of their beliefs, two legendary activists from the ‘60’s held very similar beliefs. For Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the philosophies on how to attain racial equality culd not have been that much different. Both men we.. more
Mar 4, 2010 11:18 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Way of Herodotus: Travels With the Man Who Invented History (Da Capo), by Justin Marozzi
Herodotus may be the father of history, but many contemporary historians have no use for h Financial Times ,Books more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown
As goofy as it sounds, with the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown, which returns for its second year tonight at the Stonefly Brewery at 10 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee