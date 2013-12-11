RSS

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, voters in Assembly District 82 have the opportunity to cast a ballot for a highly qualified and effective candidate—Greendale Village President John Hermes—in a special more

Dec 11, 2013 3:38 AM News Features

The south side of Milwaukee County will elect two new state representatives this year, thanks to the midterm resignations of state Rep. Mark Honadel (R-South Milwaukee) more

Nov 6, 2013 2:06 AM News Features

A parks group warned Milwaukee County supervisors it would head to court if the county proceeds with the sale of the Transit Center site for the development of the Couture, saying a portion of the more

Oct 30, 2013 2:26 AM News Features

Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more

Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM News Features

Yet again anothercontroversial Republican bill is flying through the Legislature at warp speed.Last Friday, before theMemorial Day vacation, Greendale Rep. Jeff Stone began circulating his omnibusvoter suppression bill, which, among other thi.. more

May 31, 2013 7:40 PM Daily Dose

For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distrusted along Wisco... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

