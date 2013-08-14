RSS

Jeffrey Dahmer Files

The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

The last few years have been busy at UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres, still better known simply—and for good reason—as the film department. During the chairmanship of Rob Yeo, the more

Apr 2, 2013 9:34 PM Film Reviews

flynn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES