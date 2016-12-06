Jeffrey Dahmer
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Pukes: “Murder
Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Mysteries of the Criminal Mind
Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more
Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 14
The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘The Queer Program’ with Michael Lisowski
Michael Lisowski has hosted “The Queer Program" on MATA for over 20 years. The much-awarded talk show is Wisconsin’s longest running weekly live public-access more
Jun 5, 2013 2:24 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Over the Racist Line
I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more
Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Targeting Police Chief Edward Flynn
Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee Filmmaker Documents Jeffrey Dahmer's Impact
Milwaukee filmmaker Chris James Thompson's documentary Jeff explores the unsettling effect that Jeffrey Dahmer had on those around him. The medical examiner and a detective involved in the case, as well as one of Dahmer's neighbors... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Alchemist’s Dramatic Turn in ‘Closet Land’
There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater