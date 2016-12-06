RSS

Jeffrey Dahmer

news2_chrisfromaclu.jpg.jpe

“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 3 Comments

thepukes.jpg.jpe

Punk rock can be scary, like the way the Misfits looked. Or it can be even more sneakily sinister, like The Pukes. “Murder” and “Execution” are nearly self-explanatory titles for the songs comprising the Milwaukee band’s first small s... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:09 PM Album Reviews

ihatehollywood_timelifebook_criminalmind.jpg.jpe

Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more

Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM Home Movies

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Michael Lisowski has hosted “The Queer Program" on MATA for over 20 years. The much-awarded talk show is Wisconsin’s longest running weekly live public-access more

Jun 5, 2013 2:24 PM Off the Cuff

627.jpg.jpe

I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more

Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Taking Liberties

flynn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage17940.jpe

Milwaukee filmmaker Chris James Thompson's documentary Jeff explores the unsettling effect that Jeffrey Dahmer had on those around him. The medical examiner and a detective involved in the case, as well as one of Dahmer's neighbors... more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES