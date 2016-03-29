RSS
Jeffrey Foucault
This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6
April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff A&E
Hayward Williams Makes His Own ‘Moondance’
Although he was never one to romanticize suffering, for Hayward Williams, depression was the devil he knew. Over the years the Milwaukee songwriter had learned to accept the condition, and, like many artists, even take inspiration from it.... more
Nov 12, 2014 11:48 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Steve Forbert
Though he is one of many on the long list of artists afflicted by Bob Dylan comparisons, Strange Names & New Sensations ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!