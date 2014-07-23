RSS

Jeffrey Kremers

It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more

Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM News Features 27 Comments

There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more

Sep 25, 2013 12:43 AM Taking Liberties

After all of the hearings, amendments and rancor between Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the 18-member Board of Supervisors, a unified board put its stamp of approval on a 2013 county budget that more

Nov 20, 2012 10:29 PM News Features

When Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele presented his 2013 budget, it reminded many of those presented by former County Executive Scott Walker. Both men offered budgets that didn’t include a tax increase, privatized more

Nov 7, 2012 3:05 PM News Features

