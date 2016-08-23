RSS

Jen Cintrã³N

theatrereview_cabaret_(byonedeluge).jpg.jpe

Photo by One Deluge

Cabaret Milwaukee opens its Apothecary trilogy this month with a dark WWII-era drama staged on the second floor of Casablanca on Brady Street. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:59 PM Theater

jealousrevolver.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Theater

theatrereiew_cabaretmke_b_(byjasonhillman).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jason Hillman

Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Theater

curtains_feverdreams.jpg.jpe

At month’s end, local comic Jason Hillman hosts Skully Sati’s latest Midnight Bazaar: Fever Dreams . This time around the variety show will feature a dip into the subconscious with a dream motif. Burlesque and variety acts featured on the show inc.. more

May 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11629.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzed into town last week, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. By far the more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

