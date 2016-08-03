Jen Kirkman
Jen Kirkman is Influenced by Standup Comedy, Period
We caught up with Kirkman ahead of her headlining show at this year’s Milwaukee Comedy Festival and discussed her start in comedy, new material and her writing career. more
Aug 3, 2016 10:18 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Laughter is No Joke
Matt Kemple discusses the founding of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival. more
Jul 19, 2016 1:27 PM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Comedy Festival Announces Lineup
MilwaukeeComedy Festival has announced this year’s full lineup, as well as akick-off event at Lakefront Brewery on Wednesday, August 3. The festival will run from Aug. 4-7 and feature its usualmix of local and national stand up, sketch and.. more
Jul 6, 2016 4:22 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Dawes w/ The Moondoggies and Romany Rye
The Los Angeles folk-rock quartet Dawes reimagined the modern, hushed Americana of acts like Fleet Foxes through the prism of ’70s singer-songwriters on their 2009 debut, White Hills , a collection of relaxed tunes set to easygoing more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee