Jenni Herrick

Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:12 PM Books

A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:27 PM Books

In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Books

In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more

Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Books

In Studs Terkel: Politics, Culture, But Mostly Conversation, Alan Wieder has compiled over 100 interviews with people who knew Terkel in both his public and private lives. Wieder will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center for a reading at ... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:30 PM Books

In a stunningly creative new book of poetry, Impersonations, Milwaukee poet Mark Zimmermann has used the lipogram style by limiting his prose to only the letters contained in the names of the historical and contemporary characters that are ... more

Jan 12, 2016 3:06 PM Books

Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more

Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Books

Milwaukee author and educator James K. Nelson traces the origins of modern education movements in Milwaukee in his new book Educating Milwaukee: How One City’s History of Segregation and Struggle Shaped Its Schools. He will speak at Boswell... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:33 PM Books

All American Boys is a powerful, timely new book by award-winning co-authors Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely that brings the recent news headlines surrounding police brutality and the incendiary issues of racial profiling into sharp focus.... more

Oct 6, 2015 6:55 PM Books

In their new book $2.00 a day: Living on Almost Nothing in America, Kathryn J. Edin and H. Luke Shaefer cite the connection between a sharp rise in poverty and the simultaneous decline in government public assistance between 1996-2011. Shae... more

Sep 29, 2015 7:53 PM Books

Novelist Richard Kadrey will discuss the latest installment in his paranormal Sandman Slim series, Killing Pretty, at Boswell Book Co. on Monday, Aug. 17. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:35 PM Books

Milwaukee author Lauren Fox’s new novel, Days of Awe, is a gripping and emotional narrative of one woman’s brave struggle to overcome tragedy. Fox will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM Books

Charlotte Nightingale, the central character in Pamela Ferderbar’s charming debut novel Feng Shui and Charlotte Nightingale, has serious shar chi (“poison luck”) in the realm of feng shui. Ferderbar will discuss her book Feng Shui and Ch... more

Jun 9, 2015 8:16 PM Books

The glamour and decadence of Elsie de Wolfe’s high-society lifestyle is beautifully captured in Charlie Scheips’ book Elsie de Wolfe’s Paris: Frivolity Before the Storm. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:56 PM Books

Courtesy of Guide Dogs for the Blind

Philip DiMeo’s Binoculars: Masquerading as a Sighted Person is an inspirational firsthand account of one man’s emerging bravery and self-acceptance. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:53 PM Books

Wisconsin-born author Rebecca Rasmussen will return home this month as part of Mount Mary’s Writers on Writing Series. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:06 PM Books

Photo by Elizabeth Rendfleisch

The compelling stories of two disparate protagonists collide in Mark Wisniewski’s memorable new thriller Watch Me Go. The author will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:01 PM Books

Photo by Nick Wilkes

A trio of hilarious sisters—Lady, Vee and Delph—star in Judith Claire Mitchell’s well-crafted new novel, A Reunion of Ghosts. She will perform a live reading at Boswell Book Co. on Wednesday, April 1. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:06 PM Books

Poet Margaret Rozga’s new collection, Justice Freedom Herbs, features descriptive narrative poems on topics ranging from the challenges one faces in nurturing a garden to the injustices our ancestors fought against during the civil rights m... more

Mar 17, 2015 7:54 PM Books

Photo by Rob Liguori

Boris Fishman’s novel, A Replacement Life is a fascinating exploration of the complicated issues of family loyalty and personal conscience. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:10 PM Books

Andy Ryan

Best-selling author Brad Meltzer will discuss his newest book in his children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World,” I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:34 PM Books

Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

Emily White’s Interning 101 is perfect for current college students and mid-career professionals alike. She will discuss her book on Sept. 8 at Voyageur Book Shop. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:41 PM Books

In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more

Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Books

acrowdedhourbook.jpg.jpe

In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more

Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Books

Sociologist Evelyn M. Perry conducted ethnographic fieldwork in Riverwest to understand what has allowed this racially and economically diverse Milwaukee neighborhood to maintain relative stability in an otherwise highly segregated city. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:00 PM Books

Derrick Harriell’s poems pulse with a musical energy as they explore complex topics including death, racism and religion by employing a heavy funk influence. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:56 PM Books

Novelists Mackenzi Lee and Brittany Cavallaro will speak at Boswell Book Co. as part of a YA Pizza Party. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:45 AM Books

Daniel Goodenough, the co-founder of The Way of the Heart and author of the new book The Caravan of Remembering, invites us to learn to live more deliberately by expressing our deepest values and passions. Goodenough will share his experien... more

Jun 20, 2017 1:43 PM Books

Louis V. Clark discusses his book How to be an Indian in the 21st Century at Boswell Books. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:07 PM Books

Nigerian novelist Chigozie Obioma will read from his award-winning book, The Fisherman, at Milwaukee’s Nigerian Community Conference Center on Friday, June 2, in an event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more

May 30, 2017 2:19 PM Books

WBEZ journalist Natalie Y. Moore brings an illuminating perspective to the complex issues of modern-day segregation in her debut book, The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation. more

May 23, 2017 2:20 PM Books

In a new literary anthology, Family Stories from the Attic, edited by Wisconsin writers Christi Craig and Lisa Rivera, a global community of (mostly) female writers has compiled a timeless collection of touching personal tales based on fami... more

May 9, 2017 1:36 PM Books

In a new book published by the Wisconsin Historical Society, author and runner Melanie McManus chronicles her personal journey exploring the entirety of Wisconsin’s thousand-plus mile Ice Age Trail. McManus will detail her adventures and di... more

May 2, 2017 1:59 PM Books

Young Minnesota poet Georgia Lundeen comes to Art*Bar on Saturday, April 29 to read from her debut collection, spare. Also, on Friday, May 5, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Elizabeth Strout will be featured at the Friends of Milwaukee Publ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:55 PM Books

In Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest, artist Geri Schrab and archeologist Robert Boszhardt collaborate to research and interpret the stories of Indian art located mostly in southwestern and west central Wisconsin. more

Apr 18, 2017 3:15 PM Books

