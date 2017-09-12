Jenni Herrick
Young Adult Author Jason Reynolds Confronts Coming of Age in 'Patina'
Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:12 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Midwest Writers Gather at Boswell for 'Micro & Memoir, Poetry & Prose'
A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Novelist Benjamin Percy's Digital Dystopian Nightmare
In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Jenni Herrick Books
South African Novelist Puts Apartheid into Words at Lynden Sculpture Garden
In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more
Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Talking About Studs Terkel
In Studs Terkel: Politics, Culture, But Mostly Conversation, Alan Wieder has compiled over 100 interviews with people who knew Terkel in both his public and private lives. Wieder will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center for a reading at ... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:30 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Impersonation Through Poetry
In a stunningly creative new book of poetry, Impersonations, Milwaukee poet Mark Zimmermann has used the lipogram style by limiting his prose to only the letters contained in the names of the historical and contemporary characters that are ... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Orson Welles ‘on the Path to Citizen Kane’
Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more
Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Closing the Achievement Gap
Milwaukee author and educator James K. Nelson traces the origins of modern education movements in Milwaukee in his new book Educating Milwaukee: How One City’s History of Segregation and Struggle Shaped Its Schools. He will speak at Boswell... more
Nov 17, 2015 8:33 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Black, White and ‘All American’
All American Boys is a powerful, timely new book by award-winning co-authors Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely that brings the recent news headlines surrounding police brutality and the incendiary issues of racial profiling into sharp focus.... more
Oct 6, 2015 6:55 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Cost of Poverty
In their new book $2.00 a day: Living on Almost Nothing in America, Kathryn J. Edin and H. Luke Shaefer cite the connection between a sharp rise in poverty and the simultaneous decline in government public assistance between 1996-2011. Shae... more
Sep 29, 2015 7:53 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Death Stalks Los Angeles
Novelist Richard Kadrey will discuss the latest installment in his paranormal Sandman Slim series, Killing Pretty, at Boswell Book Co. on Monday, Aug. 17. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Love, Parenthood, Family
Milwaukee author Lauren Fox’s new novel, Days of Awe, is a gripping and emotional narrative of one woman’s brave struggle to overcome tragedy. Fox will speak at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4. more
Jul 28, 2015 6:19 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Bad Luck Feng Shui
Charlotte Nightingale, the central character in Pamela Ferderbar’s charming debut novel Feng Shui and Charlotte Nightingale, has serious shar chi (“poison luck”) in the realm of feng shui. Ferderbar will discuss her book Feng Shui and Ch... more
Jun 9, 2015 8:16 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Charlie Scheips speaks on Elsie de Wolfe at Villa Terrace
The glamour and decadence of Elsie de Wolfe’s high-society lifestyle is beautifully captured in Charlie Scheips’ book Elsie de Wolfe’s Paris: Frivolity Before the Storm. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The World Through ‘Binoculars’
Philip DiMeo’s Binoculars: Masquerading as a Sighted Person is an inspirational firsthand account of one man’s emerging bravery and self-acceptance. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:53 PM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Evergreen’ chronicle of Midwest family
Wisconsin-born author Rebecca Rasmussen will return home this month as part of Mount Mary’s Writers on Writing Series. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Watch Mark Wisniewski at Boswell Book Co.
The compelling stories of two disparate protagonists collide in Mark Wisniewski’s memorable new thriller Watch Me Go. The author will appear at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:01 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Judith Claire Mitchell’s ‘Reunion of Ghosts’
A trio of hilarious sisters—Lady, Vee and Delph—star in Judith Claire Mitchell’s well-crafted new novel, A Reunion of Ghosts. She will perform a live reading at Boswell Book Co. on Wednesday, April 1. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Justice Freedom Herbs’
Poet Margaret Rozga’s new collection, Justice Freedom Herbs, features descriptive narrative poems on topics ranging from the challenges one faces in nurturing a garden to the injustices our ancestors fought against during the civil rights m... more
Mar 17, 2015 7:54 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Boris Fishman’s ‘Replacement Life’
Boris Fishman’s novel, A Replacement Life is a fascinating exploration of the complicated issues of family loyalty and personal conscience. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:10 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Great Heroes for Children by Author Brad Meltzer
Best-selling author Brad Meltzer will discuss his newest book in his children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World,” I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:34 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Young Adult Author Jason Reynolds Confronts Coming of Age in 'Patina'
Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:12 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Book Happening: Emily White @ Voyageur Book Shop
Emily White’s Interning 101 is perfect for current college students and mid-career professionals alike. She will discuss her book on Sept. 8 at Voyageur Book Shop. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Chinese are Coming in Matt Flynn's Latest Novel
In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more
Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Midwest Writers Gather at Boswell for 'Micro & Memoir, Poetry & Prose'
A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Novelist Benjamin Percy's Digital Dystopian Nightmare
In his novel The Dark Net, Benjamin Percy transforms Portland, Ore. into a virtually ravaged society on the verge of imminent invasion by a violent horde of demons. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:28 PM Jenni Herrick Books
'Milwaukee During the Great War' Looks at a Divided City
In his book, A Crowded Hour: Milwaukee During the Great War, 1917-1918, author Kevin Abing examines the diverse social, political and economic forces that Milwaukeeans faced during and after World War I. He will discuss his book at Boswell ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
South African Novelist Puts Apartheid into Words at Lynden Sculpture Garden
In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more
Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Evelyn Perry's Riverwest Fieldwork
Sociologist Evelyn M. Perry conducted ethnographic fieldwork in Riverwest to understand what has allowed this racially and economically diverse Milwaukee neighborhood to maintain relative stability in an otherwise highly segregated city. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Rapper-Poet Returns to Woodland Pattern
Derrick Harriell’s poems pulse with a musical energy as they explore complex topics including death, racism and religion by employing a heavy funk influence. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books
'Vice and Virtue,' YA Fiction (and a Pizza Party!) at Boswell Book Co.
Novelists Mackenzi Lee and Brittany Cavallaro will speak at Boswell Book Co. as part of a YA Pizza Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:45 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Daniel Goodenough's Reflections in a Distracted Age
Daniel Goodenough, the co-founder of The Way of the Heart and author of the new book The Caravan of Remembering, invites us to learn to live more deliberately by expressing our deepest values and passions. Goodenough will share his experien... more
Jun 20, 2017 1:43 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Louis V. Clark III on 'How to Be an Indian in the 21st Century'
Louis V. Clark discusses his book How to be an Indian in the 21st Century at Boswell Books. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:07 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Nigerian Novelist Reads From His Award-Winning 'The Fisherman'
Nigerian novelist Chigozie Obioma will read from his award-winning book, The Fisherman, at Milwaukee’s Nigerian Community Conference Center on Friday, June 2, in an event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more
May 30, 2017 2:19 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Chicago Author Examines Segregation in Her Hometown
WBEZ journalist Natalie Y. Moore brings an illuminating perspective to the complex issues of modern-day segregation in her debut book, The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation. more
May 23, 2017 2:20 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Touching Personal Stories from Wisconsin
In a new literary anthology, Family Stories from the Attic, edited by Wisconsin writers Christi Craig and Lisa Rivera, a global community of (mostly) female writers has compiled a timeless collection of touching personal tales based on fami... more
May 9, 2017 1:36 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Author Speaks on ‘Hiking the Ice Age Trail’ in Wisconsin
In a new book published by the Wisconsin Historical Society, author and runner Melanie McManus chronicles her personal journey exploring the entirety of Wisconsin’s thousand-plus mile Ice Age Trail. McManus will detail her adventures and di... more
May 2, 2017 1:59 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Poet Georgia Lundeen Magical Verse at Art*Bar
Young Minnesota poet Georgia Lundeen comes to Art*Bar on Saturday, April 29 to read from her debut collection, spare. Also, on Friday, May 5, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Elizabeth Strout will be featured at the Friends of Milwaukee Publ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:55 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Ancient Rock Artists of the Midwest Left Messages in Stone
In Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest, artist Geri Schrab and archeologist Robert Boszhardt collaborate to research and interpret the stories of Indian art located mostly in southwestern and west central Wisconsin. more
Apr 18, 2017 3:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books