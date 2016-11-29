Jenni Reinke
Performing Arts Weekly 12.1
The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe... more
Nov 29, 2016 1:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Dance Happening: Real Time
Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Danceworks will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE. more
May 24, 2016 3:51 PM John Schneider Dance
Quasimondo’s ‘Kama Sutra’ Plumbs Love, Sex and Relatedness
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
'Kama Sutra': Quasimondo's Original World Premiere
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Kama Sutra, directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” The show runs March 11-26 at Studio G, and i... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Put a Quarter Up on the Quasimondo Machine
I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be rea.. more
Nov 2, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quasimondo Auditions for Kama Sutra
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more
Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Daniel Burkholder/The PlayGround’s Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) | Musings: Dreams of Nature vs. Industry
Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) features a stellar cast including Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on S... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:03 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Quasimondo Presents ‘Giraffe on Fire’
With Giraffe on Fire, Quasimondo Theatre’s Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke have created a performance described as a “stream-of-consciousness quest to find meaning in the surreal” framed in the mind and works of Salvador Dalí. more
May 20, 2015 8:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Quasimondo Celebrates Dalí Next Month
My understanding is that Chupa Chups lollipops have not changed their logo in over 40 years. Though it’s not alone, one doesn’t normally find that kind of longevity in a piece of commercial art. Of course, if Salvador Dali designs your logo, you m.. more
Apr 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Laughing at the Black Death
Quasimondo Physical Theatre opens its third season in a new venue, Studio G (in Milwaukee Public Theatre’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue), with Buboes, a spectacle of gallows humor and pedigreed clowning. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:55 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Oath
For many, the human face The Oath puts on Al Qaeda is unsettling because it lacks the demonism expected from people who executed a plot to kill thousands of bystanders to a faraway conflict. The documentary’s ostensible subject is Salim Ham... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sulek’s Animated Lucky Break
Five years ago, the notion of striking out into the music industry as a full-time group had never crossed the minds of singer Patrick Hoctor and the other members of Milwaukee band Sulek. They were too busy having fun tossing song ideas to ... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music