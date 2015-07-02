Jennifer Connelly
Film Clips 7.1.15
Jennifer Connelly and Cillian Murphy star in Aloft, a film by Peruvian-born director Claudia Llosa. The elliptical, time-hopping plot comes together gradually, assembled from the puzzle pieces of past and present. Aloft lacks rhythm and dra... more
Jul 2, 2015
Film Clips: Mar. 28
Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more
Mar 28, 2014
The Book of Virginia
<p> With the unlikely success on Broadway of <em>The Book of Mormon</em> and the unlikely ascent of Mitt Romney, Mormonism is moving toward the center of pop culture. Now along comes another look into the strangeness. Out Aug. 21 on DVD, <em>Virg.. more
Aug 12, 2012
Type O Negative w/ Destrophy and Seventh Void
By fusing the charcoaled riffs of Black Sabbath with the graveyard grumble of Sisters of Mercy, Type O Negative all but invented their own sub-genre of metal: gothic metal. The band was never above cheap shocks or blatant publicity efforts—... more
Oct 29, 2009