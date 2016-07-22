Jennifer Saunders
Absolutely, Fabulously Catty
Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more
Jul 22, 2016 12:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 7.21
Though a tad older and a smidge wider, Edina and Patsy (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley) are still perpetually drunk and apt to make fools of themselves—themes that make for much of the plot and the humor in Absolutely Fabulous: The Mov... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:23 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
It’s Absolutely Fabulous!
Part of the humor in the British TV series “AbsolutelyFabulous” was its willingness to offend. “Ab Fab” was the middle finger waggingin the face of political correctness and the self-importance of the BabyBoomers. I.. more
Nov 5, 2013 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fair Game
The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Restaurant Under Glass 2010
For the fourth year in a row, some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants will gather in the Mitchell Park Horticultural Domes Conservatory for an evening under the conservatory’s brightly illuminated Show Dome. Attendees will be able to sample fo... more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee