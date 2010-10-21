Jennifer Shine
Power Through Simplicity
A very, very big rural Wisconsin is brought to the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center. Lisa Schlenker's set uses a great deal of vertical space to lock in that feeling of immensityin an immensity painted in striking clarity with the photons ca.. more
Oct 21, 2010 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Times of Harvey Milk
A tireless organizer and campaigner, Milk was drawn to politics by the necessity of protecting his own community, but he was never a single-issue politician, forming alliances with labor, the elderly and other minorities over everything fro... more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Marquette's "My Name Is Rachel Corrie"
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
New Orleans' Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with snot-nosed, novelty covers of rap hits or time with monotone raps, Galactic challenges th... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee