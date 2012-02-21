Jennifer Uphoff Gray
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures 'A Thousand Words'
When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Master Muralist
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Chamber Staged Reading Tonight
As a part of The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents a staged reading of a new play by Jennifer Uphoff Gray tonight. A Thousand Words is a new mystery by Gray which mingles the past with the present as a Ne.. more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Life, Death, Home, Love
RebeccaStenn will bring her New York dance company toMilwaukee laterthis week fo Blue Print Redux, ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Paul Smaxwill Classical Music