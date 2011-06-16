RSS
Jennifer Zahn
Absolutely Embrace Imperfections
All emergent musicians know that the process of creating an album is littered with obstacles, hitches and other assorted impediments to progress, but many also realize that those mistakes become the character of the music, inspiring innovat... more
Jun 16, 2011 Jennifer Zahn Music Feature
Cheap Trick Goes Big
Rick Nielsen doesn’t consider himself a rock star. Nonetheless, his expansive repertoire of worldwide tours, successful albums and substantial collection of guitars suggest otherwise.This month, the Cheap Trick guitarist and songwriter brin... more
Jan 19, 2011 Jennifer Zahn Music Feature 5 Comments
