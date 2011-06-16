RSS

Jennifer Zahn

blogimage15168.jpe

All emergent musicians know that the process of creating an album is littered with obstacles, hitches and other assorted impediments to progress, but many also realize that those mistakes become the character of the music, inspiring innovat... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage13600.jpe

Rick Nielsen doesn’t consider himself a rock star. Nonetheless, his expansive repertoire of worldwide tours, successful albums and substantial collection of guitars suggest otherwise.This month, the Cheap Trick guitarist and songwriter brin... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES