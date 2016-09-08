RSS

Jenny Lewis

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more

Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM On Music

Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Music Feature

“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Music Feature

Photo by Matt Sav

Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more

May 12, 2015 9:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Courtesy Warner Bros. Records

It's been a good chunk of time since Jenny Lewis last played a solo show in Milwaukee. That show was in 2006, when she was touring behind her country gospel album Rabbit Fur Coat . This afternoon the Turner Hall Ballroom announced that she'll retu.. more

Jan 20, 2015 8:30 PM On Music

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 31, 2010 6:28 PM On Music

Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World:Selections From The Winterthur Collection.&r... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Fun consumer fact: Many Gordon Lightfoot best-of collections don’t feature “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” Lightfoot’s signature song, so buyer beware. Lightfoot’s likely to play the song tonight at his 8 p.m. Pabst The more

Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here's a nice little mid-week treat: Jenny Lewis' new album, Acid Tongue, which comes out on Sept. 23, is now streaming online on her Myspace page. I've only listened to it once, so I'll resist the temptation to slap an insta-rating on it%uFFFDthe.. more

Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

  Forevery band that finds wealth, stardom and happiness after signing to a majorl Under the Blacklight ,Music Feature more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

Bay-area poet Phyllis Stowell teamed up with Milwaukee-area artist Pacia Sallomi for thei Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

