Jenny Lewis
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more
Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jenny Lewis Looks Back on ‘Rabbit Fur Coat’
Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
M. Ward Embraces Slowness
“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Daniel Agacki Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: May 14-20
Tame Impala and Jenny Lewis swing back through town, while Kids in the Hall and the “Daily Show” writers bring the comedy. more
May 12, 2015 9:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jenny Lewis Will Make Her Turner Hall Debut in May
It's been a good chunk of time since Jenny Lewis last played a solo show in Milwaukee. That show was in 2006, when she was touring behind her country gospel album Rabbit Fur Coat . This afternoon the Turner Hall Ballroom announced that she'll retu.. more
Jan 20, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Jenny and Johnny
Aug 31, 2010 6:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Jenny Lewis' New Album Streams Online
Here's a nice little mid-week treat: Jenny Lewis' new album, Acid Tongue, which comes out on Sept. 23, is now streaming online on her Myspace page. I've only listened to it once, so I'll resist the temptation to slap an insta-rating on it%uFFFDthe.. more
Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rilo Kiley’s Incidental Pop Album
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
