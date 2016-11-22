Jenny Wanasek
UW-Milwaukee’s ‘Translations’ Depicts a Struggle for Understanding in 1840s Ireland
Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
Vanya and Sonia meet Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Renaissance Theatreworks’ ‘Lettice and Loveage’
Renaissance Theatreworks presents Peter Shaffer’s comic tale, Lettice and Loveage, staring Laura Gordon and Carrie Hitchcock. more
Apr 14, 2015 9:25 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Musical High School Horror with Theatre Unchained
Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more
Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act's Tour de Force Season Closer
Next Act Theatre closes its season with a tour de force from playwright Henry Murray and a cast of veteran Milwaukee actors. Three Views of the Same Object explores, through three separate iterations, the story of Poppy and Jesse, an elderl... more
Apr 9, 2014 12:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Belle of Amherst'
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its 21st season with William Luce’s one-woman show The Belle of Amherst, a close psychological study of Emily Dickinson. Actress Jenny Wanasek takes us through many events from the poet’s life, beginning with ... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:21 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Jenny Wanasek as Emily Dickinson
Emily Dickinson lived to age 56. After her death, she became an extremely influential figure in American literary circles. During her lifetime, however, she had less than a dozen poems published and never really knew what kind of a mark she... more
Oct 13, 2013 9:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Packer Fans from Outer Space' Invades Marcus Center
The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater 1 Comments
A Vintage mid-Century Sitcom from Five Years Ago
Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more
Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Offspring
Grunge was for all purposes dead by the time The Offspring released 1998’s Americana, but the band adapted well, commenting on the newfound prevalence of rap culture in the suburbs on their jocular hit “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy,Today in ... more
Jun 26, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee