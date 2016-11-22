RSS

Last weekend, UW-Milwaukee Theatre Department staged Translations. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:21 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Theater

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

Renaissance Theatreworks presents Peter Shaffer’s comic tale, Lettice and Loveage, staring Laura Gordon and Carrie Hitchcock. more

Apr 14, 2015 9:25 AM Theater

Theatre Unchained’s Milwaukee premiere of Carrie: The Musical persistently shies away from subtlety in an adaptation of the beloved Stephen King novel about a telekinetic student. Anna more

Oct 16, 2014 3:43 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre closes its season with a tour de force from playwright Henry Murray and a cast of veteran Milwaukee actors. Three Views of the Same Object explores, through three separate iterations, the story of Poppy and Jesse, an elderl... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:40 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its 21st season with William Luce’s one-woman show The Belle of Amherst, a close psychological study of Emily Dickinson. Actress Jenny Wanasek takes us through many events from the poet’s life, beginning with ... more

Oct 23, 2013 1:21 AM Theater

Emily Dickinson lived to age 56. After her death, she became an extremely influential figure in American literary circles. During her lifetime, however, she had less than a dozen poems published and never really knew what kind of a mark she... more

Oct 13, 2013 9:55 PM Theater

The rare Wisconsinite who isn't an avid Green Bay Packers fan may be tempted to say that all of us enthusiastic football fans are from “outer space.” But in one wacky comedy, created by members of American Folklore Theatre, the Packers ac more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Written only less than ten years ago, Drew Jansen, Jim Stowell and Jessica Zuehlke’s stage musical Church Basement Ladies is kind of an odd mid-twentieth century comic fugue. Set in 1965, the show feels a lot more like a radio sitcom from the ‘4.. more

Jun 27, 2011 3:21 PM Theater

