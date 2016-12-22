RSS

Jeramey Jannene

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene to discuss the year's big development stories in Milwaukee. New projects a.. more

Dec 22, 2016 8:31 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk more

May 3, 2016 3:56 PM Expresso

Last week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discussed some recent Bay View development proposals and how different Milwaukee neighborhoods view and greet development. But as is often the case with our.. more

May 21, 2015 4:45 PM On Music

We discuss city development issues regularly on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, the A.V. Club's Matt Wild and I, but we're hardly experts on the topic. For this week's episode, we're joined.. more

Jul 18, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Stranded in a new city when a relative failed to pick her up at the bus station, Kathy Smith was directed to Milwaukee’s Repairers of the Breach Resource Center (1335 W. Vliet St.), a member-governed facility that offers more than 40 crucia... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

We are still overwhelmingly more likely to die as aresult of getting into our cars every day than we are from boarding anairplane. But what air passengers know from experience is that any time anairplane is threatened, the government’s imme... more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

