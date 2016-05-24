Jeremy Brett
Home Movies/Out on Digital 5.26
In Noma: My Perfect Storm, René Redzepi is compared to great artists who see possibilities others overlook. He’s interviewed by Director Pierre Deschamps (along with other foodies) and followed into his kitchen and on foraging expeditions. more
May 24, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Sherlock Holmes on Blu-ray
Sherlock Holmes is perhaps the most durable literary figure ever conceived. That Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's sleuth outlived the Victorian Age and continues to be read is only one measure of the impression he made on popular culture. Holmes' acute.. more
Mar 14, 2011 12:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paper Boat’s Parting Gift
An old, brick storefront graces the corner of Bay View's Smith Street and Howell Avenue. P Handmade Nation, ,Art more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts