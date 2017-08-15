RSS

Jeremy C. Welter

The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Dale Gutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings high energy and crazy antics to the stage with its performance of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, performances of which run through July 2. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:16 PM Theater

The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more

May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Theater

Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more

Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

I would venture a guess to say that the single most famous thing about Sondheim’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is its title. Coming in what might be a pretty close second is the opening number from the show: “A Comedy Ton.. more

Dec 2, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents a shadowy quartet of psychological horror stories with its Grand Guignol. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:44 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre presents Grand Guignol, an evening that includes three original Guignol plays adapted by Off the Wall’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and an original mini-musical written by Gutzman and composer Joey Kasiroubas. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:26 PM Theater

France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, fea.. more

Oct 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Theater

French playwright Yasmina Reza’s piece God of Carnage (translated by Christopher Hampton) was inspired by a real conversation between Reza and a mother whose teenage boy got into a fight with another boy, resulting in a broken tooth. Off th... more

Feb 10, 2015 11:49 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more

Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more

Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Theater

Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus has remained popular through the years, with more film and theater variations than can be counted on both hands. Now the Gothic tale makes its way to Milwaukee. Off the Wall will p... more

Nov 4, 2014 7:08 PM Theater

Defined by its sordid sensuality and macabre hedonism, Off the Wall Theatre’s intimate rendition of Rope, by Patrick Hamilton, tells the story of two gay college students who decide to commit motiveless and passionless murder, just to see i... more

Jul 24, 2014 4:02 PM Theater

Dale Gutzman puts together an entertaining comedic drama with Off the Wall Theatre’s latest, Giovanni. Jeremy C. Welter plays the mythic 14th-century libertine with a degree of pompous flare. Welter stops short of a stylishly comic exaggera... more

May 22, 2014 12:52 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more

Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Theater

What happens when a traditional holiday music show falls through for a theater company? If that company happens to be Off the Wall Theatre, the natural choice is to go with a musical spoof of ’50s horror films. We can only hope that local a... more

Dec 20, 2013 12:36 AM Theater

Kander and Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman is a sharp musical theater exploration into the nature of human incarceration. The characters’ cinematic fantasies of life beyond the cell walls should contrast starkly with the more

May 22, 2013 4:07 PM Theater

Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more

Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

