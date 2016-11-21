Jeremy Eineichner
Dorian Gray at Villa Terrace Next Month
Nov 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dorian Gray Auditions
Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more
Aug 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carrie’s Telekinetic Rage on Stage
In the market for some Halloween-season thrills? A cautionary tale for bullies? Ideas for making use of all that spare pig blood you have lying around? Look no further than Theatre Unchained’s production of Carrie: The more
Oct 1, 2014 3:08 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee