Jeremy Novy
Hit the Reset Button
Dear Ruthie answers offers advice to a reader looking for tips on how to keep his New Year’s resolutions. Exciting upcoming events include a Make & Take Stencil Workshop at The Waxwing with artist Jeremy Novy, Jan. 6; Full Frontal Doherty a... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:19 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Street Artist Jeremy Novy Uses Milwaukee as His Canvas
Street art is a raw and authentic form of expression. It’s not the type of art you enjoy with wine and cheese. It normally doesn’t last long, but if it’s good, it can blow your mind. The canvas is not the sidewalk, a building or a train car. The c.. more
Oct 10, 2016 6:43 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Sex, Drugs, Rockin’ & Rollin’
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to learn more about PrEP. Exciting upcoming events include Make & Take Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy at The Waxwing, Sept. 29; and OUTSpoken! LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack Video Bar, Oct... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:21 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Now You See Art, Now You Don’t
Paul Masterson discusses the work of queer street artist Jeremy Novy. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:53 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Lakefront Palm Garden’s Friday Fish Fry
When it comes to selecting a dinner destination for out-of-town visitors, Milwaukee has a few easy choices. Karl Ratzsch’s offers time-honored German food and Three Brothers’ fine Serbian fare is served in a Schlitz corner tavern. But Milwa... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview