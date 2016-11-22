Jeremy Renner
The ‘Arrival’ of the Aliens
Arrival, starring Amy Adams as a linguistics expert, concerns the abrupt appearance of 12 alien “shells” in widely scattered places around the world. It’s not a perfect film but it’s an interesting one, thoughtful on a subject that seldo... more
Nov 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 7.30.15
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
American Hustle
We meet Irving (Christian Bale) in a hotel room mirror, pasting a toupee over his thinning hair and topping it with hairspray to make things stick. Irving’s vanity is a deception tied to a yen for recreating himself as the raconteur he’d lo... more
Dec 23, 2013 2:54 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Jan. 24
Fifteen years after nearly being roasted and eaten by the witch who lured them into her gingerbread house, siblings Hansel and Gretel (Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton) have grown into attractive young adults fond of more
Jan 24, 2013 3:34 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews