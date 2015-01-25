RSS

Jerk Chicken

Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more

Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Green, yellow and black decor? Bob Marley pictures? The toasting of a dancehall reggae mix tape mingling with savory aromas in the air? Check! If the patois name doesn’t give away the ethnicity of the cuisine, the surroundings at Uppa Yard... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:37 AM Dining Preview

For a truly authentic Jamaican restaurant in the Milwaukee area, turn to Irie Palace (7506 W. Appleton Ave.), a casual space filled with music. Here you will find classic Jamaican... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Now with 100% less Jeff Suppan, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

