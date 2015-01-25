Jerk Chicken
Art Carnival ♥ Superheroes
Art Carnival--Milwaukee’s burlesque & variety show allows artists to draw and photograph performers in costume prior to the performance. It’s a clever little conjunction between the visual and performing arts that has been gaining momentum.Every .. more
Jan 25, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Uppa Yard’s Jamaican Curry and Jerk Chicken
Green, yellow and black decor? Bob Marley pictures? The toasting of a dancehall reggae mix tape mingling with savory aromas in the air? Check! If the patois name doesn’t give away the ethnicity of the cuisine, the surroundings at Uppa Yard... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:37 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Irie Palace's True Jamaican Menu
For a truly authentic Jamaican restaurant in the Milwaukee area, turn to Irie Palace (7506 W. Appleton Ave.), a casual space filled with music. Here you will find classic Jamaican... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Brewers vs. Cubs
Now with 100% less Jeff Suppan, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their home stand against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee