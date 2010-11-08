Jerk Of The Week
Cleverly Staged Hotel Confrontation
It's the Best Western right across the street from the Federal Building. The intersection of 3rd and Wisconsin was a little sleepy this past Saturday night. A quick jaunt out from the faltering Grand Avenue Mall and there were directors Juanita .. more
Nov 8, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Help Support the Banana
As the dust begins to clear on one of the slowest parts of the theatre season this side of December, the big finale of the August-July Theatre year is just around the corner. (Two shows open next week. The 2009-2010 theatre year ends as Boulevar.. more
Jul 6, 2010 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Volcano Choir Debuts First Song, "Island, IS"
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collabor.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Olbermann: Belling's a "Welcher"
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Campaign Transparency
It’shighly ironic that Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) is trying toposition itself as a “good government group,” sinc,Expresso more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Hero of the Week: Rep. Sandra Pasch (D-Whitefish Bay)
NorthShore residents elected Democrat Sandra Pasch in November because theyfelt her long career in health care and sensitivity to providers and,Expresso more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Event of the Week: Shop Local
Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Confidential Help for Underage Drug and Alcoh
Much has been written lately about drug and alcohol abuse by minors,asthough it was a rec habeas corpus, ,Expresso more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week:
The campaign to require paid sick days to all Milwaukee workers rightlyemphasizes the boo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Wonder Bread Years
Popular local actor, comedian and, increasingly, city spokesman John McGivern reminisces a The Wonder Bread Years ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Making Contraceptives Harder to Access
Almost 90% of women use or have used birth control, yet the Bush administration wants t Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Family Planning Gag Order Coming?
Will President Bush sign an executive order banning the use of federal funds for some family planning services? Almost 80 conservative groups are urging Bush to ban Title X federal fund for family planning groups that provide information ... more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Chiming in on the Brewers' Busy Week
I may be the only woman in the greater Wisconsin area to say it, but JJ Hardy never really did it for me and frankly I’m more than a little sick of the implication that I’d be against the trade merely because I’ll miss Hardy’s baby blues. A lot.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater, April 2
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music