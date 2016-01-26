RSS

Jermichael Finley

packers.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever/ Packers.com

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more

Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM A&E Feature

jarrett boykin green bay packers.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

When the Green Bay’s schedule was announced during the offseason, the Oct. 20 home game against the perennial awful Cleveland Browns was almost universally viewed as an easy win throughout Packer,Sports more

Oct 21, 2013 8:32 AM More Sports

sports_1018.jpg.jpe

Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18021.jpe

Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

