Jermichael Finley
What Now for the Packers?
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the 2015 Green Bay Packers season and discuss their hopes for the future. more
Jan 26, 2016 12:46 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Jarrett Boykin Steps Up With James Jones and Randall Cobb Out
When the Green Bay’s schedule was announced during the offseason, the Oct. 20 home game against the perennial awful Cleveland Browns was almost universally viewed as an easy win throughout Packer,Sports more
Oct 21, 2013 8:32 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
Whew! Now That’s More Like It
Oh, there were dark clouds above Packer Nation last week, with a 2-3 team trying to forget an ugly loss in Indianapolis and facing a huge test against 5-0 Houston. But... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Who the Heck, How the Heck, What the Heck
Never mind what happens on the courts of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament. "March Madness" really refers to the mass hysteria known as Bracketology—millions of otherwise reasonable people going nuts trying to figure out what... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports