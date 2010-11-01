RSS
Jerod Duris
Kris Kristofferson: ‘The Wild American’
If you’re like me, you may have dismissed Kris Kristofferson as a 1970s sex symbol due to his appearance alongside Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born. But like me, you may not have known that he wrote his major dissertation on William Blake... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jerod Duris Books
Should We Bring Back Communism?
Zizek begins hisbook with a warning: Any reader who would not even consider this notion i The ,Books more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jerod Duris Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!