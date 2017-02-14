Jerome Brish
‘Brick Through the Window’ Chronicles Milwaukee Punk Rock
The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Blaine Schultz Books
The Ones: The Ones (Rerun)
The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone ... more
May 22, 2014 1:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
‘Like Family’
Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more
Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM David Luhrssen Books